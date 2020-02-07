Vicus Capital Has $9.87 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.04. 1,241,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

