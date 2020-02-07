Vicus Capital Sells 1,974 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,852 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,739,000. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

WY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 4,101,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,848. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

