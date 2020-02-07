Vicus Capital Sells 21,226 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,858,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 576,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 316,158 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,463 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

