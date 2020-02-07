Vicus Capital Sells 3,710 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 5,081,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

