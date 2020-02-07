Vicus Capital Sells 7,370 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $106.16. 352,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,700. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

