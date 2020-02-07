Vicus Capital Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Vicus Capital cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 196,342 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

