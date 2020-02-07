Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Viela Bio’s rating score has declined by 17% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $39.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viela Bio an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIE opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viela Bio (VIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.