Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 100 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 11,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

