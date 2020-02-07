Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 5,100 American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

