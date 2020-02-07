Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 122,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,715 shares of company stock valued at $684,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

