Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $203,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Photronics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,563 shares of company stock worth $1,969,811 in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 11,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

