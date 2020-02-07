Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,056,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.49. 607,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

