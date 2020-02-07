Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $228,000 in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,320. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.