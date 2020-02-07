Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 16,400 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RPC were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 827,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.24. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

