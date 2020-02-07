Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 6,500 Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $11,870,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. 6,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

