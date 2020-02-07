Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

