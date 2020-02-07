Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 36,600 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FGL were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FGL by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 11.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 624,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FG. Goldman Sachs Group cut FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

