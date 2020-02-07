Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.09 and a 200 day moving average of $308.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.