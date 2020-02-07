Virtu Financial LLC Buys 238,368 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,598,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

