Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 539.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

