Virtu Financial LLC Sells 655 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of EDC traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 178,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $98.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.