Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.55 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

