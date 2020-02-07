Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

VSTO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,968. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

