Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300. Vitasoy International has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.47.
Vitasoy International Company Profile
