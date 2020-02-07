Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.53 million.Vocera Communications also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.23–0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 329,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.