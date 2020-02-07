W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.55

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

