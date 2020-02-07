Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 648.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 298,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22,702.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 3,368,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

