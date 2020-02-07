Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $140.59. 2,124,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

