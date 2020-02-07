WandX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. WandX has a market capitalization of $92,152.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.05918614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00129645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038558 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003173 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

