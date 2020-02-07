Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 36,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

