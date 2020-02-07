Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $209.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.09. 463,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30. Waters has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,443 shares of company stock worth $2,135,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

