Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $513.862-524.139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.07 million.Waters also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.15-9.40 EPS.

WAT stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30. Waters has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,863 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

