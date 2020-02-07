Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Waters also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.15-9.40 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.38.

Waters stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.68. 11,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. Waters has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

