Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

NYSE WTS opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $103.94.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

