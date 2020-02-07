WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.16

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $24.43. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.03050436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

