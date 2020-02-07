Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

WW traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 896,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

