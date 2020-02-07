Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZEN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of ZEN opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $48,915,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

