Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,010,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,621,000 after buying an additional 40,809 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 311,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976,140. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

