Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated an in-line rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.68.

WDC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

