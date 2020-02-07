Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $73.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued an in-line rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

