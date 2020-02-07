Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

WHR opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.