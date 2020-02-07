Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 298 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $93.22. 1,583,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.