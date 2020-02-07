Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 540 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 262,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

