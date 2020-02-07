Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,731,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $550.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.