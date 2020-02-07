Whittier Trust Co. Has $897,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 48.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

YUM stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,615. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

