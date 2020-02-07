Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 334,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,773. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.