Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 416,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,348. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

