Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.19. 133,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

