Whittier Trust Co. Sells 394 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 2,470,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

