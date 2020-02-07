Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $206.00 and last traded at $208.90, 1,667,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 658,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.78.

The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

